DUBAI Feb 14 A decline in builder Drake & Scull weighed on the Dubai bourse in early trade on Tuesday, while Abu Dhabi was supported by a blue chip real estate firm's earnings and an arbitration judgement in favour of Dana Gas.

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties rose 0.4 percent after the company made a net attributable profit in the three months to Dec. 31 of 727.9 million dirhams ($198.2 million). This was down 0.9 percent from the same period in 2015 but at the higher end of forecasts; SICO Bahrain had forecast 496 million dirhams and EFG Hermes 849 million dirhams.

Dana Gas rose 2.1 percent after saying a consortium including it was awarded $121 million by a London arbitration tribunal in its dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government, while the court dismissed the government's counterclaims. Abu Dhabi's index was up 0.2 percent. Dubai's Drake & Scull was down 1.1 percent after slumping as much as 8 percent in the opening minutes of trade. It swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 490 million dirhams, versus a profit of 14.7 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

DSI said that as part of its turnaround and capital restructuring plan, it was considering proposing a rights issue of 500 million dirhams in equity to a strategic investor, and that it had secured a binding offer from a local investment firm.

Saudi Arabia's general index was nearly flat after an hour of trade. The largest listed stock, Saudi Basic Industries added 0.5 percent, outperforming most petrochemical shares.

