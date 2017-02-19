DUBAI Feb 19 Positive signs of global economic growth and steadying oil prices may help lift stock markets in the Gulf in Sunday, with stocks offering high dividend yields likely to attract the most interest.

On Friday the MSCI All-Country World index ended higher for a fourth straight week, its longest winning streak in a nearly a year. Brent oil futures settled slightly higher at $55.81 a barrel, though they registered a 1.6 percent decline for the week.

The regional earnings reporting season has essentially ended so investors may focus in coming days on allocating funds to dividend-paying stocks.

"While earnings in the UAE haven't been particularly inspiring among smaller-cap equities in the construction sector, larger-cap banks and real estate earnings helped provide some stability as investors await appetising dividends that are typically paid in the next few months," said Nadim Kabbara, head of research at Beirut-based FFA Private Bank.

Stock markets in the region offer relatively generous returns on dividends compared to other emerging markets, with Dubai's index offering a yield of 4.5 percent and Saudi Arabia's index offering 4.0 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)