* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to
contractor
* Qatar up in broad-based rise; QNB is strong
* Dubai builders slip again
* Blue chips drag Abu Dhabi lower
* Egypt retreats as foreign investors sell
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 19 Stock markets in the Middle East
were mixed in modest trading volumes on Sunday with Saudi Arabia
and Qatar outperforming because of support from the banking
sector, while Egypt fell as the currency hit a three-month high.
Two-thirds of the 12 listed banks on Saudi Arabia's bourse
gained, lifting the index 0.1 percent. Alawwal Bank
added 2.7 percent, with most activity occurring in the
last hour of the session.
Reuters reported on Sunday, citing banking sources, that
builder Saudi Binladin Group had received hundreds of millions
of dollars from the government to settle debts since the start
of this year - good news for the company and its bank creditors.
The largest Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Bank, added
0.4 percent after its chief executive told Reuters that the bank
gained market share in corporate banking last year for the first
time in four years, and would continue to expand in that area by
focusing on healthcare services, affordable housing,
transportation and energy.
Qatar's index climbed 0.9 percent in a broad-based
increase as Qatar National Bank added 1.8 percent.
Dubai's index edged down 0.1 percent as builder
Arabtec dropped 3.9 percent and peer Drake & Scull
lost 2.6 percent.
Nadim Kabbara, head of research at Beirut-based FFA Private
Bank, said United Arab Emirates markets were digesting quarterly
corporate earnings amid generally improving oil prices and a
positive investment sentiment.
"While earnings in the UAE haven't been particularly
inspiring, mainly among smaller-cap equities in the construction
sector, larger-cap banks and real estate earnings helped provide
some stability as investors await appetising dividends that are
typically paid in the next few months," said Nadim Kabbara, head
of research at Beirut-based FFA Private Bank.
Shuaa Capital jumped 6.7 percent on optimism over
the investment company's new strategy, which was announced this
month and includes an acquisition.
Large caps weighed on Abu Dhabi's index, which fell
0.5 percent. First Gulf Bank lost 0.7 percent and
Etisalat dropped 1.1 percent.
Eshraq Properties jumped 9.5 percent. Last week
the developer reported a net loss for 2016 versus a net profit
in 2015, but revenue for the year rose 36 percent. The company
attributed the loss to a large impairment charge on land.
Egypt's index retreated 0.8 percent as bourse data
showed foreign investors, who are often absent on a Sunday, were
net sellers to the tune of about $175 million - a very large
amount by the standards of that market.
Foreign investors bought stocks heavily in the months after
the Egyptian pound was floated on Nov. 3, which caused
the currency to depreciate, making equities much cheaper for
international buyers.
In the last couple of weeks the pound has been rebounding,
however, and it was quoted at 15.77 per U.S. dollar on Sunday,
its strongest level since late November. The appreciation has
made stocks more expensive for foreigners and encouraged some to
book currency gains.
Juhayna Food, which had outperformed the index
since the start of the year, fell 5.4 percent on Sunday.
But Arabia Cotton Ginning jumped 5.6 percent,
taking its gains over the past week to 11.0 percent. Investors
are optimistic that a surge in local cotton prices ahead of next
month's planting season, and a crackdown on fake Egyptian cotton
worldwide, will revive the industry.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.1 percent to 7,140 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 3,646 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 4,621 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 12,549 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,791 points.
QATAR
* The index added 0.9 percent to 10,917 points
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 5,858 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched down 0.2 percent to 1,321 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Thomas)