* Dubai's Arabtec sinks to five-year low
* Dana Gas drops on 2016 earnings restatement
* Saudi down in broad-based decline
* But Arabian Cement rises on H2 dividend
* Currency appreciation dampens Egypt
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Feb 20 Profit-taking swept across most
stock markets in the Middle East on Monday, with United Arab
Emirates bourses particularly hard hit by slides in construction
company Arabtec and energy business Dana Gas
.
Dubai's Arabtec dropped by its 10 percent daily limit to a
five-year low of 0.90 dirhams, falling below technical support
at its December 2015 low of 0.93 dirhams.
The company reported a week ago that its net loss had
widened in the fourth quarter and that its board was seeking
shareholder approval for a 1.5 billion dirham ($408.4 million)
rights issue.
The main Dubai index retreated 1.2 percent, with 22
stocks declining and only four closing higher.
Abu Dhabi's index declined by 0.9 percent on the back
of a 4.1 percent drop in Dana Gas after it made a downward
revision to its unaudited preliminary results for 2016 to a net
loss of $88 million from the previously reported net profit of
$33 million.
It cited a ruling by the London Court of International
Arbitration this month in its dispute with the Kurdistan
Regional Government. The ruling reduced unrealised interest
recorded on Dana's books.
Banks, which had been buoying the market over the past week,
were also weak, with National Bank of Abu Dhabi
falling 1.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index lost 1 percent as a little more
than four fifths of traded shares declined. All but two of the
12 listed banks fell. Alawwal Bank 2.7 percent rise on
Sunday was all but wiped out by Monday's 2.6 percent decline.
Arabian Cement, however, rose 1.8 percent after
its board recommended a cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for
the second half of 2016, taking its full-year cash outlay to 4
riyals. For 2015 the cement maker had paid out 4.5 riyals.
Egypt's main index extended losses with a 0.8
percent fall. Foreign funds remained net sellers of stocks, but
by a much smaller margin than on Sunday, as the Egyptian pound
held near Sunday's three-month high against the U.S.
dollar.
Foreign investors bought stocks heavily in the months after
the currency was floated on Nov. 3, when the Egyptian pound
depreciated. But the pound's rally in the past couple of weeks
has made stocks more expensive for foreigners and encouraged
some to book currency gains.
EFG Hermes, one of the shares favoured by foreign
funds, fell 0.8 percent. The company told Reuters in an emailed
statement on Monday that it was committed to "distributing
surplus cash to common shareholders" and that the decision was
pending board sign-off. It did not give an indication of the
size of the expected distribution.
Last year the bank said it planned to distribute to
shareholders 1.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($68.8 million) of
proceeds from an asset sale in cash and through share buybacks,
but no final agreement was announced.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 7,072 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 1.2 percent to 3,604 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index was down 0.9 percent at 4,580 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 12,444 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 6,780 points.
QATAR
* The index edged 0.04 percent lower to 10,913 points
OMAN
* The index was down 0.1 percent at 5,852 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index firmed by 0.3 percent to 1,325 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)