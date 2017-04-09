DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may
edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month
high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
For the week, crude closed up about 3 percent. U.S. crude
settled 54 cents higher at $52.24 a barrel and Brent
rose 35 cents to settle at $55.24.
That was after U.S. President Donald Trump on April 7 took
the toughest U.S. action in Syria's six-year-old civil war, a
move that fuelled geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.
Gulf shares were mixed on Thursday as investors remained
cautious ahead of companies reporting first-quarter results.
At the close, the Dubai Financial Market General Index
was down 0.19 percent.
Saudi Arabian stocks rose as investors showed confidence in
the kingdom's efforts to gain inclusion into MSCI's emerging
markets index. The Saudi Tadawul All-Share Index rose
0.35 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, shares of Bank Alinma will go
ex-dividend on Sunday, as will shares of Saudi Real Estate
.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold)