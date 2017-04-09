DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's main benchmark
index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of
first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a
U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Friday's missile strike marked the strongest U.S. action in
Syria's six-year-old civil war and has increased uncertainty
about the situation in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia's index was 0.1 percent higher after
nearly an hour of trade. Saudi Telecom was among the
gainers, up 0.7 percent.
Bank Alinma and Saudi Real Estate were
lower as they both go ex-dividend on Sunday. Bank Alinma's
shares dropped 2.67 percent, while Saudi Real Estate's shares
were down 2.11 percent.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)