DUBAI, April 19 Dubai's stock market may again
outperform its regional peers on Wednesday after a strong gain
on Tuesday, while first-quarter earnings reports from the Saudi
construction materials sector may weigh on that market.
The Dubai index, last at 3,496 points, rebounded
from near technical support on its March low of 3,435
points on the back of a jump in Emaar Properties.
"Emaar is what we call the barometer of the financial market
- when there is positive announcement from that company the
entire stock exchamge gets a boost," said a Dubai-based stock
trader.
Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender,
posted on Wednesday a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
to 1.87 billion dirhams ($509 million). The stock is usually
thinly traded, however.
Arabtec, which has been active since the
announcement of the appointment of a new group chief financial
officer this week, may continue to attract interest after
shareholders approved its 1.5 billion dirham new share issuance.
In Saudi Arabia, Arabian Cement made a net profit
in the three months to March 31 of 100.1 million riyals ($26.7
million), down 55.4 percent from the prior-year period. The
company attributed the fall to lower sales volumes and prices.
The company also said that in its adoption of IFRS
accounting rules, there were no significant changes to financial
results. Companies in Saudi Arabia are now obliged to report
earnings in adherence to IFRS, and the securities regulator said
last year that companies could report interim earnings as long
as 30 days after the end of each period, rather than 15 days as
previously.
Arab National Bank reported a net profit of 768
million riyals, up 2.5 percent from the prior-year period. Most
Saudi banks have now reported earnings that were mostly flat or
lower, with the exception of the two largest lenders, Al Rajhi
and National Commercial Bank. Most have come
in ahead of expectations.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)