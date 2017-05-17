BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
DUBAI May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.
Brent oil is at $51.24 a barrel while S&P 500 mini futures have dropped 0.5 percent in early Asian trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5 percent.
"Markets are not being spooked by very bad news, nor are they finding really good news to sustain a rally, and with Ramadan and summer holidays coming soon, we don't anticipate much activity," said a Dubai-based trader.
With the first-quarter corporate earnings reporting season now completed in the Gulf, some markets, such as Dubai's , appear to offer attractive entry points from a valuation perspective; the index is trading at a discount to its peers and the MSCI emerging market index.
"The first-quarter reporting season was decent, but investors clearly were not moved by those numbers, and Dubai has succumbed to short-term retail investors. No one wants to enter a market under those conditions," said the trader. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.