UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.
Riyadh's index fell 0.6 percent in the first 40 minutes as 151 shares declined and only eight rose.
"This is the cash-out before Ramadan, and it is not uncommon to see some unwinding ahead of the quieter period," said a Jeddah-based trader. Trading volumes often shrink during the holy month, which is expected to start this Saturday.
In Dubai, the index was down 0.1 percent as theme park operator DXB Entertainments lost 1.2 percent.
MSCI constituents were strong elsewhere, however. They lifted Abu Dhabi's index 0.5 percent with First Abu Dhabi Bank up 0.5 percent. In Doha, the index rose 0.2 percent on the back of gains in companies most exposed to foreign funds; Qatar National Bank was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources