DUBAI, March 6 Firmer oil prices and a revival
of global risk appetite helped lift stock markets in Saudi
Arabia and Egypt in early trade on Sunday.
Riyadh's index was up 2.4 percent as petrochemical
firms and banks gained momentum, with Saudi Basic Industries
and Samba Financial Group each up more than
2.0 percent.
Moody's put the debt ratings of Saudi Arabia and three other
Gulf states on review for possible downgrade late on Friday. But
many investors saw this as a belated response to old news, and
focused instead on oil's rebound near $39 a barrel in the past
couple of weeks.
In Cairo, the main index advanced 1.9 percent. Last
week investors were hesitant to buy Egyptian shares because of a
possible interest rate hike, after bond yields rose, and a
weakening currency in the black market, which has increased
speculation about a possible devaluation.
These factors have not disappeared. But Orascom Telecom
, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.8 percent in
the opening minutes after it said its board had approved 924
million Egyptian pounds ($118 million) of financing for its
subsidiary Beltone Financial to acquire CI Capital,
the investment arm of Egypt's largest listed lender, Commercial
International Bank.
Beltone was up 9.9 percent, after more than doubling in
price over the past two weeks; CIB was up 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)