DUBAI, April 7 Petrochemical and
telecommunications stocks boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse early on
Thursday while Egypt fell after poor economic data.
The Saudi index added 0.8 percent in the first hour
of trade as petrochemical producer Saudi Kayan climbed
1 percent after announcing the start of commercial operations at
a new butanol plant. Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.3
percent.
Telecommunications firm Mobily climbed 2.9 percent
to 31.60 riyals. In a research note, NCB Capital described the
Saudi telecoms sector as "a safe haven from the impact of oil
volatility and lower government spending", though it gave a
"neutral" rating to Mobily with a target of 31.90 riyals.
Yanbu Cement was flat after reporting an 11
percent year-on-year drop in quarterly net profit to 184 million
riyals ($50.1 million). This was roughly in line with
expectations; Albilad Capital had forecast 187 million.
Egypt's index fell 0.5 percent after a monthly
purchasing managers' survey showed business activity shrank for
the sixth straight month in March, with declines in new orders
and output causing the biggest contraction in the index for more
than two and a half years.
Qalaa Holdings, which had soared by more than a
third since mid-March before its rise stalled this week, was the
most heavily traded stock and pulled back a further 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)