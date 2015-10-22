DUBAI Oct 22 Worries that Saudi Arabia may cut subsidies and state spending and raise taxes to cover its budget deficits in an era of cheap oil hurt its stock market early on Thursday. Egypt's market was soft as the split of Amer Group into two firms dominated trade.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Riyadh was considering a wide range of fiscal reforms - many of which could hurt corporate profits, at least initially - to cope with a budget gap that would total well over $100 billion this year.

That pushed the Saudi stock index down 2.7 percent on Wednesday and it slid a further 1.6 percent early on Thursday. Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries dropped 2.0 percent as the government could raise money by lifting subsidised, ultra-low gas feedstock prices for the industry.

Telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) plunged 10.1 percent after reporting a surprise third-quarter loss that it attributed to rising expenses, even though it slashed its capital spending.

Rival Zain Saudi tumbled 6.5 percent after reporting a narrower third-quarter loss that matched analysts' forecasts.

However Atheeb Telecom climbed 2.8 percent after reporting a 3.6 million riyal ($960,000) net profit for the third quarter, which was only its second quarterly profit since the start of 2012.

Al-Rajhi, a major bank, sank 4.1 percent and property developer Dar Al Arkan lost 2.2 percent. Dar could be exposed to a tax on undeveloped urban land being planned by the government.

Egypt's index edged down 0.3 percent as liquidity migrated to property developer Amer Group, which resumed trading after a three-day suspension as it split into two firms. Amer itself jumped 4.1 percent and the new firm, Porto Group was flat as it posted the market's heaviest trading volume. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)