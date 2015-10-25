DUBAI Oct 25 The Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stock markets stabilised early on Sunday after falling late last week, with a strong tone in global equities encouraging investors to buy back blue chips.

The Saudi index slipped last week because of worries that low oil prices would force Riyadh into spending cuts and other fiscal reforms that would hurt economic growth and corporate profits.

In the opening minutes of Sunday the index edged up 0.1 percent, however, with leading petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries adding 0.9 percent.

Miner Ma'aden added 1.7 percent and telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat, which plunged 10.1 percent on Thursday after reporting a surprise third-quarter loss, edged up 0.7 percent.

Minister of Transport Abdullah al-Muqbil was quoted as saying by the al-Jazirah daily that the kingdom was proceeding with public transport projects as scheduled, which may have partially eased concern about spending cuts.

Egypt's index crept up 0.1 percent as property developer Emaar Misr gained 1.7 percent.

The Egyptian market had slipped on Thursday as liquidity migrated from other stocks to property developer Amer Group , which resumed trading after a three-day suspension, and Porto Group, the new spin-off from Amer. Those two stocks remained the most heavily traded on Sunday morning, but there were signs of interest returning to other shares. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)