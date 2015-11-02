DUBAI Nov 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
up early on Monday, regaining some strength after a slide on the
previous day in response to a decision by Standard & Poor's to
downgrade the kingdom's sovereign debt. Egyptian stocks slipped
lower.
The Saudi index rose 0.4 percent as Saudi Printing
and Packaging Co surged 4.8 percent. It has been
rising in heavy trade since shortly after it reported earnings
on Oct. 20; nine-month net profit jumped 49 percent, though
third-quarter profit dropped 10 percent on year.
Saudi Research and Marketing Group, publisher of
pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle East's
largest media companies, surged 7.2 percent to 20.15 riyals as
it resumed trading after being suspended since last Wednesday.
On Sunday, the company said two funds owned by NCB Capital
had bought over 50 percent of it, but they do not plan any
changes to the overall "strategy of the company and have no
plans to buy the rest of the outstanding shares".
Some industrial shares hit in Sunday's sell-off were bought
back, with Emaar Economic City adding 1.6 percent.
But City Cement tumbled 6.2 percent as it went
ex-dividend; it plans to pay a 1 riyal dividend for the first
three quarters of 2015.
Egypt's index edged down 0.2 percent with six of
the 10 most heavily traded stocks slightly lower.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi promised in a speech on
Sunday evening that there would be no gas shortage problems for
any factories in Egypt by the end of November.
That would remove one of the biggest negative factors for
industrial stocks, but Sisi did not explain how the government
would achieve this, and the market's lack of reaction to the
speech suggested some investors remained sceptical.
