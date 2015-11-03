ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sinopec skids in stable secondary market
SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in stable markets despite dampened sentiment from overnight losses on Wall Street.
DUBAI Nov 3 Most Saudi Arabian stocks were little changed early on Tuesday, though some second-tier shares gained sharply. Egyptian stocks rose.
The Saudi index was flat after half an hour of trade. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co jumped 7.0 percent, adding to a 9.8 percent leap on Monday; it has been rising in heavy trade since shortly after it reported quarterly earnings on Oct. 20.
Kingdom Holding dropped 0.9 percent after saying it expected no financial impact from its sale of a 29.9 percent stake in media firm Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) . SRMG climbed 9.9 percent after a 7.2 percent gain on Monday.
Egypt's index rose 0.8 percent, though turnover was modest and the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.