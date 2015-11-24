DUBAI Nov 24 Oil shipper Bahri
boosted Saudi Arabia's stock market early on Tuesday while
Egypt's market remained weak.
The Saudi stock index added 0.9 percent as Bahri
climbed 1.6 percent in unusually heavy trade. The company, which
reported a 501 percent leap in third-quarter net profit last
month, released details of its earnings late on Monday.
Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries rose
1.4 percent and real estate developer Dar Al Arkan,
which had dropped 2.3 percent on Monday after the cabinet
announced plans for a tax on undeveloped land, rebounded 1.6
percent.
Egypt's index slipped 0.6 percent as Orascom
Telecom Media, which plunged 7.6 percent on Monday
after EFG Hermes downgraded it and the company described
difficulties at its North Korean unit, sank a further 3.2
percent to 0.60 Egyptian pounds.
EFG Hermes put the stock's fair value at 0.53 pounds. It was
the most heavily traded share early on Tuesday.
Mansoura Poultry jumped 9.4 percent after the
government said it would stick to buying its poultry
domestically, turning its back completely on international
tenders, following pressure from local producers.
But Egypt Poultry dropped 0.8 percent and shares
in two other producers -- Cairo Poultry and Ismalia
Poultry -- did not trade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)