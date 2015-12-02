DUBAI Dec 2 Egypt's bourse rose in early trade on Wednesday after the Egyptian central bank sought to reassure markets by repaying hard currency to foreign portfolio investors, while the Gulf was mixed.

The central bank changed the way it allocated U.S. dollars at a foreign exchange auction on Tuesday and repaid to foreign funds a backlog of over $500 million built up during a long-running dollar shortage - clearing the entire backlog.

This was taken by some investors as a positive sign that the central bank, under its new governor Tarek Amer, was addressing the foreign exchange problem more aggressively.

But there was continued uncertainty over how foreign exchange policy will develop in the future - a devaluation may be inevitable at some stage - and how the central bank obtained the money to repay the foreign funds; it may simply have started running down its limited reserves faster.

"Foreign investors will be pleased by the clearing of the backlog," said Simon Kitchen, head of regional strategies research at Cairo-based EFG Hermes. "But they will want clarity on the U.S. dollar-Egyptian pound path before coming into the market. On balance, I believe they will be net sellers today."

Egypt's index jumped 1.80 percent to 6,539 points, rising above the end-November low, which triggered a minor double bottom pointing up to a test of resistance on the late November peak of 6,642 points.

Exchange data showed non-Arab foreign investors remained net sellers of stocks in the first hour of trade, however.

Global Telecom Holding surged 10 percent for the second straight day to 1.87 Egyptian pounds. In a brief statement, it said a newspaper had published a story on rumours that European firm Vimpelcom had offered to buy Global at a price of 2.3 pounds per share.

"The company does not respond to rumours and confirms that the company does not have any material events unannounced," Global said without elaborating.

Qalaa Holdings climbed 2.5 percent after jumping 4.5 percent on Tuesday when it said its Gozour agrifoods unit had signed deals to sell assets in Sudan and Egypt for about $11 million, as Qalaa continued to sell non-core assets.

Meanwhile, the Saudi index nudged 0.4 percent higher in early trade. Al Jazira Bank climbed 2.0 percent in unusually heavy volume after it said it had signed a memorandum of understanding to sell land in Eastern Province, and expected a capital gain of 209 million riyals ($55.7 million) which it planned to book in the first quarter of 2016.

Other Saudi banks and companies may also sell land in coming months after the cabinet last month approved the imposition of a tax on undeveloped land, which could come into effect as soon as the end of next year.

Al Tayyar Travel jumped 9.3 percent in unusually heavy trade after languishing near a one-year low in recent days.

Qatar's stock index fell 1.3 percent as Qatar National Bank, the biggest bank, dropped 2.4 percent. Nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were lower. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)