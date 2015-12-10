DUBAI Dec 10 Egypt's market rose slightly on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia's index again slipped back below a psychological support level, with investors wary ahead of the release of the kingdom's 2016 annual budget later this month.

Riyadh's bourse dipped 0.3 percent to just below 7,000 points and within 120 points of November's 35-month low.

"Investors are holding off on entering the markets," said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager. "The budget announcement will be the decisive factor (for deciding) trade positions."

The budget's monetary value will indicate the extent to which slumping oil prices have weakened the government's finances, the trader said.

The budgetary allocations to each sector will also shape economic activity in those industries and so are also of great interest to investors, he added.

Kingdom Holding escaped the market gloom to rise 3 percent after the investment firm announced a $339 million cash and 5.8 percent share ownership deal with French hotel giant AccorHotel.

"The deal will most likely be completed at the end of (the) first or second quarter of 2016," said Sarmad Zok, the chairman and chief executive officer of Kingdom Hotel Investments, a wholly-owned Kingdom Holding subsidiary.

"The hotel industry is undergoing a wave of consolidation and this deal, when it goes through, will make us shareholder of the third largest hotel chain in the world."

Egypt's main index rose 0.3 percent, advancing for a second day. Global Telecom climbed 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)