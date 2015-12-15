DUBAI Dec 15 Saudi Arabia's bourse strengthened
on Tuesday, with all sectors turning higher, as oil prices
stabilised, while Egypt slid as foreign traders exited
positions.
Saudi's bourse rose 1.5 percent to 6,751 points, recouping
Monday's losses which pushed the index to a three-year low after
Brent oil dipped below $37.
Crude prices stabilised on Tuesday, trading above $38 at
0914 GMT.
Bank Aljazira jumped 5.8 percent. The lender has
cancelled a planned capital increase through rights issue
because of current market conditions, a bourse statement said on
Monday.
This is the second Saudi company this month to announce the
cancellation of a capital increase due to market conditions: the
first being contractor Al Khodari.
Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), owner
of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat and one of the Middle
East's largest media companies, surged its daily limit of 10
percent.
The company appointed on Monday Prince Badr bin Abdullah as
chairman of the board and Azzam al-Dakhil, former minister of
education, as chief executive.
Saudi investment firm NCB Capital bought over 55.2 percent
of SRMG in November, after Kingdom Holding sold all of
its stake in the publishing company.
The stock has more than doubled in value over the last
month.
Emaar Economic City soared 8.9 percent, taking its
gains over the last 30 days to more than 50 percent.
Emaar Economic City is leading the development of King
Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), one of many new cities under
construction in the kingdom. Major urban projects are overseen
by the Supreme Council for Economic Development, headed by
deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
EGYPT
Cairo's main index fell 0.2 percent to 6,395
points, slipping towards November's 2015 low.
Foreign traders drove the bourse lower as they sold
positions, bourse data showed. On Monday, foreign traders were
net buyers.
Commercial International Bank (CIB), a favourite
of foreign traders, dipped 1.2 percent. It made up one-fifth of
the total index's value trade.
Leaders in Cairo have been deploying various economic tools
to help soothe investor concerns over foreign currency
shortages, although these have yet to have much impact.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)