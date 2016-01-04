DUBAI Jan 4 Saudi Arabia's stock market was
flat in early trade on Monday as investors shrugged off rising
tensions with Iran, while Egypt's bourse pulled back amid global
weakness in equities.
The Saudi stock index initially fell as much as 0.7
percent after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in
response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran - part of an
escalating row between the rival powers over Riyadh's execution
of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.
Growing geopolitical risks also pushed the Saudi riyal down
in the forward foreign exchange market on Monday, and could
deter foreign investors from buying Saudi stocks.
But the vast majority of investors in the Saudi stock market
are local retail players, and they bought some major blue chips
on Monday morning, leaving the index flat after an hour of
trade.
Leading petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
edged up 0.3 percent and National Shipping Co
(Bahri), a top oil transporter, gained 1.5 percent.
The rises suggested the Saudi market may have for now at
least factored in the austerity measures in last week's 2016
state budget, including gas feedstock price rises for
petrochemical firms. Rising trading volumes on Monday indicated
some investors were returning to the bourse after being absent
during uncertainty over the budget.
Savola, one of the few Saudi companies with a
presence in Iran, fell 2.2 percent. The food conglomerate has
edible oil factories in Tehran; Iran provided 11 percent of its
total revenue in the third quarter of 2015 and the company's
revenues from Iran totalled 2 billion riyals ($534 million) in
the first nine months of 2015.
But some banks rose; annual corporate earnings reports are
about 10 days away, with banks usually the first sector to
report in Saudi Arabia. The banking sector has been relatively
unscathed by the austerity measures.
"We estimate the net profits of Saudi banks at 42.7 billion
riyals ($11.4 billion) in 2015 compared to 40.2 billion riyals
in 2014 - a 6.4 percent increase," said a note by Riyadh-based
Albilad Capital.
Two Islamic lenders, Al Rajhi and Alinma
, are expected each to increase fourth-quarter earnings
by 14 percent year-on-year, and by 1 percent from the previous
quarter, according to the note. Al Rajhi shares rose 2.4 percent
while Alinma was flat.
In Egypt, Cairo's main index slid 0.8 percent,
erasing some of Sunday's gains in broad sell-off. Blue-chip
lender Commercial International Bank fell 0.7 percent
after surging 7.4 percent in the previous session.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)