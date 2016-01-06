DUBAI Jan 6 The Saudi Arabian and Egyptian
stock markets edged down early on Wednesday because of concern
about low oil prices and weakness in the global economies.
The Saudi stock index fell 0.9 percent to 6,683
points in the first 30 minutes of trade, testing technical
support at its December low of 6,672 points.
Petrochemical shares continued to slide on worries about
global demand and rises in gas feedstock prices announced in
Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget last week, which deprived Saudi
petrochemical producers of some of their cost advantage. Saudi
Basic Industries sank 3.4 percent.
Major food producer Savola edged up 0.5 percent in
heavy trade after a senior executive told Reuters the company
plans to maintain its investments in Tehran despite Saudi
Arabia's decision to cut diplomatic and commercial ties with
Iran. The stock had lost 13 percent in the previous two days
because of worries about its Iran business.
Most gainers on Wednesday, however, were speculative stocks
favoured by local retail investors, such as Saudi Printing and
Packaging Co, up 0.4 percent.
Egypt's index, which had risen 0.6 percent on
Tuesday on the back of buying by foreign investors, edged down
0.4 percent.
However, some stocks bought in Tuesday's rally stayed
strong, with Telecom Egypt up a further 2.8 percent
and Egypt Chemical Industries adding 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)