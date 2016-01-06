DUBAI Jan 6 The Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stock markets edged down early on Wednesday because of concern about low oil prices and weakness in the global economies.

The Saudi stock index fell 0.9 percent to 6,683 points in the first 30 minutes of trade, testing technical support at its December low of 6,672 points.

Petrochemical shares continued to slide on worries about global demand and rises in gas feedstock prices announced in Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget last week, which deprived Saudi petrochemical producers of some of their cost advantage. Saudi Basic Industries sank 3.4 percent.

Major food producer Savola edged up 0.5 percent in heavy trade after a senior executive told Reuters the company plans to maintain its investments in Tehran despite Saudi Arabia's decision to cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran. The stock had lost 13 percent in the previous two days because of worries about its Iran business.

Most gainers on Wednesday, however, were speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors, such as Saudi Printing and Packaging Co, up 0.4 percent.

Egypt's index, which had risen 0.6 percent on Tuesday on the back of buying by foreign investors, edged down 0.4 percent.

However, some stocks bought in Tuesday's rally stayed strong, with Telecom Egypt up a further 2.8 percent and Egypt Chemical Industries adding 3.4 percent.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)