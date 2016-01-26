DUBAI Jan 26 Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out following
a resumption in declines of global stocks and worries over
further weakness in oil markets.
Brent broke below $30 a barrel in Asian trade, as
fresh worries about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia
and Iraq spooked the market.
In Riyadh the stock index fell 1.6 percent in the
first half hour of trade, with petrochemical stocks weighing on
the bourse.
Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries
(SABIC), the largest stock by market value on the bourse, was
down 1.6 percent. Peer companies, Petro Rabigh and
Saudi Kayan each fell more than 3.0 percent.
The low oil price is also hitting consumer spending in the
kingdom. Households' disposable income is slowing, said Muhammad
al-Agil, chairman of Jarir Marketing Co..
Jarir was down 1.7 percent in early trade. The electronics
and stationary seller was the first Saudi retailer to report
quarterly reports, and it posted a net profit flat to the
previous year.
"We lowered our earnings estimates (for Jarir) for 2016
onwards based on decelerating growth in estimated consumer non
essential spending," said a note by Saudi's Aljazira Capital.
But they maintained a 'buy' recommendation on the stock because
it is trading at an attractive valuation and dividend yield.
The retail sector was down 1.9 percent, taking its losses
this year to 27.8 percent. The broader Saudi stock market was
down 20.0 percent in 2016.
Othaim Markets proved to be the most resilient in
that area and recorded 19 percent year-on-year growth in sales
in the fourth quarter, said a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital.
"We believe that Othaim's focus on basic necessities makes
it best positioned to withstand economic headwinds," added the
note. The stock traded down 1.9 percent.
Egypt's benchmark was down 1.3 percent in thin
trade. Orascom Telecom, the most traded stock, fell
1.8 percent.
Financial related stocks Commercial International Bank
and Qalaa Holdings each fell more than 1.0
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Dominic Evans)