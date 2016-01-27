DUBAI Jan 27 Bourses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors, encouraged by
signs that Brent crude may settle above $30 a barrel, moved back
into a market that has been hit hard by weak oil prices this
year.
Many traders and fund managers believe that if Brent trades
above $30 - a level investors are keeping a close eye on - then
the region's stock markets may get a temporary boost. Brent
traded at $31.80 at 0902 GMT.
Saudi's benchmark index traded up 1.9 percent, after
closing 0.5 higher on Tuesday.
Technical charts suggested that the index has entered a
consolidation phase, Riyad Capital said in a note.
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest stock
by market value, was up 2.3 percent. Other petrochemical stocks
also rose. The sub-sector index climbed 2.5 percent.
Small and mid-cap insurance stocks, which are favoured by
speculative traders, also advanced, headed for a second day of
gains.
"Movements in those illiquid stocks reflects short-term
...sentiment," said a Jeddah-based trader. "If they are up this
means traders are calmer, for now."
Al Othaim, a supermarket and retail operator,
traded up 5.2 percent after trimming its year-to-date losses to
2.0 percent. In its fourth quarter results published last week
it recorded revenue growth of 19.5 percent year-on-year.
"We believe the key driver of this was both store expansions
and strong organic growth," NCB Capital said in a note, adding
that valuations were attractive given the company's relatively
stronger and stable earnings outlook.
In Egypt, the main index was up 1.6 percent.
Orascom Telecom and Amer Group Holding,
the two most traded stocks, were up 3.6 and 2.6 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; editing by John Stonestreet)