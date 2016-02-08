DUBAI Feb 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in
early trade on Monday after oil prices firmed, while real estate
shares supported Egypt's market.
The Saudi index climbed 0.7 percent in the first 15
minutes of trade as petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic
Industries gained 1.1 percent.
Most activity focused on second- or third-tier stocks,
however, with property developer Al Andalus jumping
5.0 percent.
AlTayyar Travel rose 2.1 percent after the Capital
Market Authority approved a small capital increase by the
company which aims to finance an acquisition.
Egypt's index added 0.7 percent as Palm Hills
gained 1.3 percent. On Sunday, Egypt's second-largest
listed property developer reported a 128 percent jump in
fourth-quarter net profit and proposed its first cash dividend,
though the stock closed flat in its initial reaction to the
news.
Among other real estate firms, Talaat Mostafa rose
1.0 percent and Emaar Misr climbed 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)