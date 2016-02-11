DUBAI Feb 11 Egypt's stock market fell in early
trade on Thursday, erasing the previous day's gain as global
bourses sagged, while Saudi Arabia's index was headed for a
third straight day of losses after oil slid back near $30.
Cairo's main index fell 1.0 percent in the first 30
minutes with Egypt's largest bank by market value, Commercial
International Bank, dropping 1.6 percent after it
recorded fourth-quarter net profit of 1.2 billion Egyptian
pounds ($192 million), up 11 percent from a year earlier.
"The strong performance at the top line was partially offset
by higher operating expenses and provisioning," said a note by
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage, though it upgraded the stock to
"buy" from "accumulate".
Orascom Telecom was down 1.8 percent. The
conglomerate's board has approved its final offer for the
acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of CIB, the company said
on Thursday.
But Beltone Financial, taken over by Orascom late
last year, surged 9.8 percent after it gained by the same amount
on the previous day. Investors think Beltone will benefit
strategically under new ownership.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 1.1 percent to 5,769
points, confirming a break below technical support at the early
February low of 5,834 points. This triggers a minor double top
formed by the end-January and February highs and targeting about
5,600 points.
The petrochemical sector was the main drag with Saudi Basic
Industries, the largest listed stock by market value,
down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)