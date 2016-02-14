DUBAI Feb 14 Stock indexes in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt edged down in early trade on Sunday, showing investor
sentiment remains very fragile despite Friday's sharp rebound in
oil and global equity markets.
Saudi's Arabia rose in early trade but was 0.2
percent lower after an hour. Blue chip Saudi Basic Industries
added 0.4 percent and major Islamic lender Al Rajhi
advanced 2.0 percent, but decliners outnumbered
gainers 122 to 34 as most second- and third-tier stocks dropped.
Al Tayyar Travel tumbled 5.9 percent after saying
it had acquired a 33.3 percent stake in Jumia Middle East Co,
owner of online shopping website wadi.com, for 125.6 million
riyals ($33.5 million). It said it would finance the purchase
from retained earnings.
Egypt's index, which had plunged 4.1 percent on
Thursday, gave up up early gains and edged down 0.2 percent.
Commercial International Bank fell 0.9 percent
after it slumped 7.1 percent on Thursday, when it posted
fourth-quarter net profit of 1.15 billion Egyptian pounds ($147
million), up 11 percent, but cut its planned dividend, saying it
wanted to boost its capital adequacy ratio.
"Loan growth in the fourth quarter came in weaker than
management's expectations due to the shortage of FX currency,
which resulted in a drop in working capital lending to
companies," said a note by Kuwait's NBK Capital. The note added
that if this cycle continued, capital expenditue in Egypt would
probably be impacted as well.
Blue chips Telecom Egypt and Global Telecom
Holding each fell more than 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)