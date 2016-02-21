DUBAI Feb 21 Saudi Arabian stocks were firm in early trade on Sunday as retail investors bought second-tier stocks, encouraged by last week's gains, while strength in Commercial International Bank buoyed Egypt.

The Saudi index was up 0.5 percent after an hour of trade as Middle East Paper surged 7.6 percent and Al Tayyar Travel climbed 4.0 percent.

A 1.3 percent rise in Commercial International Bank helped Egypt's stock index gain 0.8 percent, while Egyptian Iron & Steel surged 8.9 percent. However, most stocks among Egypt's 10 most actively traded barely moved. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)