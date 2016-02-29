DUBAI Feb 29 Banking blue chips led gains on Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Monday while Egypt's market edged up, supported by high trading volumes in Orascom Telecom.

Riyadh's index was initially up by as much as 1.0 percent as the banking and petrochemical sectors gained, though after 90 minutes of trade it was only 0.3 percent higher as day traders cashed out of small and mid-tier stocks.

Samba Financial arose 3.6 percent and Arab National Bank added 1.4 percent. On Sunday, the central bank announced a housing mortgage scheme under which the government would guarantee 15 percent of payments; if it proves successful, the programme could boost business for banks.

More long-term investors have returned to the Saudi market to buy back beaten-down stocks amid signs that oil prices may have bottomed out, with Brent crude futures trading over $35 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday.

The latest monthly Reuters survey of Middle East fund managers, published on Monday, showed 43 percent said they expected to boost their allocations to Saudi stocks - the highest figure since February 2015. Only 7 percent anticipated reducing allocations.

Egypt's main index added 0.3 percent as Orascom Telecom rose 1.7 percent after its subsidiary Beltone Financial signed a share purchase agreement on Sunday with Commercial International Bank to buy CIB's investment banking arm CI Capital. Beltone jumped 9.9 percent, while CIB was up 0.2 percent.

Global Telecom, one of foreign investors' favoured Egyptian stocks, was up 2.0 percent at 2.08 pounds, heading for its second day of gains. On Sunday it surged 4.6 percent; in a report on Thursday, AlphaMena Research rated the stock a "buy" with a six-month target price of 6.75 pounds, citing attractive valuations despite concern over its Algerian subsidiary. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby Chopra)