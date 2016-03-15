DUBAI, March 15 A drop in oil prices dampened investor confidence in Saudi Arabia's stock market, prompting a broad sell-off in early trade on Tuesday.

The petrochemical sector was the main drag as Riyadh's index fell 0.8 percent in the first 30 minutes after oil slipped below $39 a barrel. Saudi Basic Industries, the largest listed petrochemical producer, fell 0.7 percent.

But construction company Khodari added 3.0 percent after it announced that it had received 9.1 million riyals ($2.4 million) as compensation from the state's Human Resource Development Fund for the impact of labour reforms. The gain will be booked in the first quarter of 2016, the company said in a bourse statement.

Saudi Arabia's government is opening a fresh austerity drive by ordering ministries to cut their spending on contracts by at least 5 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows. The spending cuts could further slow economic growth and hurt the construction industry, where many companies are struggling with deteriorating cash flow and rising labour costs. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)