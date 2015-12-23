DUBAI Dec 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
up in early trade on Wednesday before a speech by King Salman to
the advisory Shura Council, with much activity focusing on
second- or third-tier speculative stocks.
The Saudi index climbed 0.4 percent. Tihama
Advertising was up 5.6 percent after it said it sold
land in Jeddah for 33 million riyals ($8.8 million), while Saudi
Fisheries gained 3.0 percent.
It is not clear whether the king's speech will announce any
policy details, and he may instead simply outline his priorities
in general terms. The state budget for 2016, expected to be
released on Monday, is likely to give a more comprehensive idea
of fiscal policy next year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)