DUBAI Dec 30 Saudi Arabia's stock index moved sideways early on Wednesday as a negative reaction to austerity measures in the 2016 state budget largely faded, while Egypt rose in a broad-based rally.

The Saudi index was flat after 20 minutes of trade. Petrochemical stocks remained weak after sinking on Tuesday in response to gas feedstock price hikes in the budget; Saudi Basic Industries, which said its total annual costs before minority interests would rise around 5 percent next year as a result, fell 1.6 percent.

In the market as a whole, however, there were as many gainers as losers. Telecommunications firm Mobily rose 3.9 percent after saying it had agreed with the majority of its lenders to waive a breach of covenant under loan facilities totalling 12.1 billion riyals ($3.23 billion).

Egypt's index surged 1.9 percent. Palm Hills Development climbed 2.5 percent and Ezz Steel , which said it had narrowed its net loss in the third quarter of this year by 21.5 percent from a year earlier, rose 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)