DUBAI Jan 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market tumbled
again early on Thursday, hit by the plunge of oil to new 11-year
lows and investor worries about the health of the regional and
global economies.
Brent crude futures sank more than 4 percent to
below $33 a barrel for the first time since April 2004. The
Saudi equities benchmark fell 3.1 percent in the first
10 minutes of trade to new three-year lows; stocks were dumped
across the board.
Saudi Basic Industries, the bourse's largest stock
by market value, slid 5.3 percent.
"The multi-year low oil prices, weak demand in key markets
and the recent change in feedstock prices are expected to
significantly impact the petrochemical sector's expected
profitability in 2016," said a note by Riyadh-based NCB Capital.
The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing
Managers' Index, which measures growth in the non-oil private
sector, fell to 54.4 points in December, its lowest since the
survey was launched in August 2009.
The banking sector was also caught in panic selling with
Arab National Bank leading declines, tumbling 5.6
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)