DUBAI Feb 1 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
early on Monday after oil prices pulled back, while Egypt
dropped again on currency jitters.
The Saudi bourse surged in the past few trading days in
response to a rebound in oil prices. But Brent crude
slipped 1.7 percent in Monday's Asian trade to below $35.50 per
barrel, and the Saudi stock index fell 0.5 percent.
Petrochemicals were among the biggest losers, with Saudi
Basic Industries down 1.4 percent.
Construction company Jabal Omar Development Co
dropped 4.7 percent, after slipping 1.6 percent on Sunday when
it said it was in talks with creditors after failing to make the
first repayment of 650 million riyals ($173 million) on a 3
billion riyal loan from the government.
Saudi builders are among the companies hardest hit by cuts
in government spending due to low oil prices, as well as by
rising labour costs.
Egypt's index dropped 1.5 percent with major real
estate developer Palm Hills Development down 3.7
percent.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that if
bilateral and multilateral aid pledges materialised on time,
Egypt could avoid a sharp currency devaluation this year.
But it added: "We think the authorities' plan remains the
same: muddle through due to import restrictions and external
aid, hoping that foreign direct investment can pick up
self-sustainably.
"However, the pledges obtained are not sufficient to boost
FX reserves into a safer zone, and thus we continue to see
pressure on the Egyptian pound playing out."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)