DUBAI Feb 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices pulled back, but Egypt's bourse climbed in a broad rally.

The Saudi index slid 0.8 percent in the first 40 minutes as petrochemical stocks, which had surged late last week in response to a rebound of oil prices, lost further ground. Saudi Basic Industries dropped 1.5 percent.

Saudi Telecom, which had climbed 2.0 percent on Monday after saying it would buy a further 25.8 percent of Kuwait's Viva for 1.59 billion riyals ($424 million), taking majority control of its affiliate, fell back 0.8 percent.

But Egypt's index gained 1.4 percent, erasing Monday's similarly sized loss. All of the 10 most heavily traded stocks rose with Egyptian Iron & Steel up 4.1 percent.

Real estate stocks outperformed with Palm Hills Development up 4.8 percent and Emaar Misr rising 2.9 percent to 2.16 Egyptian pounds after Prime Holding started coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a fair value estimate of 3.94 pounds. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)