DUBAI, June 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
up in early trade on Tuesday after the government announced
details of its economic reform plans.
Monday night's 110-page reform document contained hundreds
of projects and targets, including substantial austerity
measures. The government aims to reduce the value of public
salaries and wages as a proportion of the state budget to 40
percent from 45 percent by 2020, and cut water and electricity
subsidies by 200 billion riyals ($53 billion).
But the austerity steps were largely expected - the market
had been falling in previous weeks because of those expectations
- and the main stock index was 0.4 percent higher after
30 minutes of trade.
"The absence of a direct corporate tax and a tax on
dividends are both positive catalysts for the Saudi equity
market in the short term," said Mohamed el-Jamal, managing
director of capital markets at Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital.
"Sectors that are expected to benefit from the plan are ones
linked to religious tourism, private education, mining; whereas
sectors like petchems and materials will see their subsidies
phased out over the next few years."
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) jumped 1.3
percent. The energy minister said the kingdom planned to issue
new licences covering exploration for minerals and to build more
industrial cities.
Medical insurer MedGulf, which could benefit from
the plan's intention to develop the medical sector, rose 4.4
percent in unusually heavy trade.
Retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co jumped 6.3
percent after it received an offer from a fund managed by a
Dubai-based investment bank to buy its investment in Spanish
clothing retailer Blanco for 350 million riyals ($93 million).
Among materials producers, Al Yamamah Steel
slipped 3.4 percent.
