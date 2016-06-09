DUBAI, June 9 Saudi Arabian real-estate related
shares are poised for gains on Thursday after the housing
minister announced plans to build over one million homes as part
of economic reform plans, while the rally in oil is set to
support other Gulf markets.
The Saudi government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP) on Monday, part of a wider set of
reforms launched in April as "Vision 2030".
One facet of the plan, which sets targets for government
agencies and includes spending on new initiatives across various
sectors, includes building 1.5 million homes over the next seven
or eight years, the housing minister said at a press conference
in Jeddah late on Wednesday.
Majed al-Hogail said the kingdom will offer foreign and
local property developers partnership deals in a vast housing
construction programme to reach that target.
Property developers Dar Al Arkan and Emaar
Economic City, which skyrocketed after they announced
they were in talks with the ministry to build housing units, are
set to extend gains after comments from the housing minister.
Authorities will encourage the kingdom's big landowners to
involve themselves in income-generating residential development
projects, and Hogail said details of a tax on undeveloped urban
land would be released within two weeks. The ministry is also
planning to issue a sukuk for its Real Estate Development Fund
by end of 2017/2018.
Sectors linked to construction are poised to benefit, with
companies in the cement sector likely to make gains. Saudi
Cement and Southern Cement, two of the
largest listed cement companies, are set to climb. Shares in
both companies rose more than 1 percent over the last two days.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, investor sentiment has recently been
lifted and gains are likely to continue as oil prices hit fresh
2016 highs. Brent oil was up 0.4 percent at $52.70 a
barrel in early Asian trade.
Emirates NBD, the largest listed lender on Dubai's
exchange, said in a statement that it has "no comment"
about a report in an Egyptian newspaper about the bank offering
to buy Barclays Egypt, a subsidiary of Barclays Africa.
HSBC cut its target price of ENBD to 10.10 dirhams but
maintained a "buy" rating. The stock closed at 8.35 dirhams on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)