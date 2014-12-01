* State spending cuts are big fear of investors
* But analysts believe UAE, Saudi will use fiscal reserves
* Qatar, Kuwait budgets would stay in surplus
* Forecasts positive for UAE, Qatar and most Saudi stocks
* Oman, Bahrain to be hit hardest
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Dec 1 Plunging stock markets in the Gulf
show investors are panicking about the prospect of $70 oil next
year. But heavy state spending means most firms in the region,
with the big exception of petrochemical producers, are likely to
do just fine.
The main Saudi stock index sank 4.8 percent on
Sunday, bringing its losses from its September peak to 23
percent. Dubai's index is down 21 percent from this
year's high. By contrast, the MSCI emerging markets index
is down just 9 percent.
Investors fear that if the price of Brent crude
stays around $70 a barrel next year - down from around $115 in
June - governments in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
will cut back their spending in line with shrinking oil
revenues, which are their main source of income.
State procurement budgets could be cut, subsidies removed
and big construction projects slowed or cancelled. If that
happens, corporate profits throughout the region would suffer.
But many fund managers and economists say those fears are
overblown. Even if oil stays at $70, two of the big GCC
economies - Kuwait and Qatar - will still be running state
budget surpluses and be under no major pressure to cut spending.
The two largest GCC economies, Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates, will probably run budget deficits. But the huge
fiscal reserves that they have built up over the last several
years mean they will easily be able to keep spending high.
"We assume that GCC governments will initially react to the
lower oil price as a transitory terms-of-trade shock,"
investment bank EFG Hermes said, looking at a $70-per-barrel
scenario for 2015-2016.
"Hence, they will generally assume a countercyclical policy
stance, utilising their existing financial buffers to offset the
negative impact of the lower government revenues and export
receipts on the economy over the short term."
According to Thomson Reuters data, analysts have only
marginally changed their average forecasts for 2015 corporate
earnings in the UAE and Qatar over the last three months. Saudi
Arabia has seen a significant downgrade, but that is almost
entirely due to the petrochemical sector.
SAUDI
Corporate earnings in the GCC's two smallest states may be
hit hard by oil at $70. Bahrain was already running a budget
deficit when oil was above $100; Oman is now almost certain to
slip into the red, and its fiscal reserves are relatively small.
Spending cutbacks therefore look likely in both countries.
Last week, an advisory body to Oman's government suggested
sweeping spending cuts and tax rises to cope with cheaper oil.
On Sunday, shares in Muscat-listed cement producers plunged
after the government said it would reduce subsidies and
introduce higher gas prices from Jan. 1. Last week, Omani
telecommunications shares sank because of the prospect of tax
hikes in the sector.
Across the Gulf, petrochemical companies' earnings are set
to suffer. Petrochemical product prices are closely linked to
oil prices, while regional producers buy subsidised feedstock,
so higher crude prices provide them with better margins; cheaper
oil removes that advantage.
The damage to petrochemical firms will be most keenly felt
in Saudi Arabia, because such firms account for about a third of
the Saudi stock market's capitalisation. In the past three
months, analysts have slashed their average earnings growth
forecast for the Saudi petrochemical sector this year to 13
percent from 25 percent.
They do not see much of a slowdown for other Saudi sectors,
however. Their forecast for earnings growth across the entire
stock market has dropped only slightly, to 12 percent from 17
percent; most of that fall is due to petrochemicals.
The outlook for the total value of 2015 Saudi corporate
earnings has been cut by 4 percent, mostly because of
petrochemicals but also because of a shock restatement of
earnings at telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
in early November.
Excluding petrochemicals and Mobily, Saudi Arabia's combined
2015 earnings forecast has fallen just 1 percent since
September.
"Concerns over forthcoming government spending have
negatively affected share prices of non-petrochemical sectors,"
said Turki Fadaak, research and advisory manager at AlBilad
Capital in Riyadh.
However, "their revenues are not directly affected by
declining oil prices. Accordingly, the drop in share prices
constitutes attractive buying opportunities in these sectors."
Fadaak believes the Saudi government will maintain spending
next year. The International Monetary Fund has estimated Saudi
Arabia needs an oil price of about $92 a barrel to break even in
its state budget. At $70, it will be in the red, but its fiscal
reserves can easily cover that.
Its original state budget for 2014 envisaged spending of 855
billion riyals ($228 billion); the government's reserves at the
central bank in September - excluding its other assets -
totalled 801 billion riyals.
UAE, QATAR
Corporate earnings in other big GCC markets, where
petrochemicals have smaller weightings, are likely to suffer
less.
Over the last three months, analysts polled by Reuters have
actually increased their average forecast for the combined 2015
earnings of Dubai's 13 leading listed companies by 3 percent.
They have also increased their outlook for Abu Dhabi's major
listed firms by 5 percent. The two UAE markets are dominated by
banks, property firms and telecommunications companies.
"Fundamentally, it doesn't make much of a difference - I
wouldn't really worry about the recent correction in the oil
prices," Aarthi Chandrasekaran, a Dubai-based analyst with
Kuwait's NBK Capital, said of UAE bank earnings.
Harshjit Oza from Egypt's Naeem Holding said that even
though government spending patterns might change, cheap oil was
unlikely to have much effect on firms such as Emaar Properties
, Dubai's biggest listed company.
"Emaar earns more than 50 percent of income from retail and
hospitality business, which is still going quite good," he said,
adding that European and Indian buyers could offset any
reduction in demand for property from Gulf-based buyers.
For Qatar's major companies, analysts have reduced their
2015 earnings outlook by 2 percent since September, largely
because of Industries Qatar, whose operations include
petrochemicals, and Gulf International Services, a
drilling rig provider.
