* Dubai valuations not expensive, economic outlook good
* So extended downtrend not beginning
* But speculative money behind rally means market volatile
* Saudi market still in strong uptrend
* But cement, real estate may be fully valued
By Nadia Saleem and Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 8 A plunge in Dubai stocks
this week underlined the risks behind the Gulf's equity market
rallies, although most analysts do not think Dubai's drop marks
the start of any extended downtrend.
The main Dubai index posted its largest drop in
over two years on Wednesday as weak global stocks prompted
traders to take profits in the emirate. The index lost 4.8
percent to 1,608 points, reducing its gains from a seven-year
low hit in mid-January to 24 percent.
Nine Dubai stocks fell more than 9 percent, including
property developer Deyaar and Dubai Financial Market
.
With stock valuations not expensive historically and Dubai's
economic outlook for this year still positive, many analysts
think the market's uptrend may resume sometime in coming weeks
or months.
But gains in the past seven weeks were largely the result of
buying by local, speculative investors rather than long-term
funds, analysts said. That has left stocks vulnerable to sudden
pull-backs.
One example was builder Arabtec, which plunged 9.9
percent on Wednesday ahead of the expected announcement of its
2011 earnings. Traders said the drop was not due to any
expectations of poor earnings, but simply because the stock had
soared previously as buying by a strategic investor prompted
speculators to pile in. On Monday, a bourse filing showed Abu
Dhabi's Aabar Investments, which scrapped a $1.7 billion deal to
take a majority stake in Arabtec two years ago, had raised its
holding in the company to 5.3 percent.
"The market for the past two days has been very strong on
the sell side -- we've seen some huge profit-taking after six
weeks of upside," says Musa Haddad, head of the regional
equities desk at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"Dubai found support at 1,600 points, but if there's more
downside it could fall to 1,470 to 1,500 points. I wouldn't be
buying at current levels and would wait to see if the market
falls further." The 200-day moving average, seen as major
technical support, is at 1,462 points.
However, Haddad noted that trading volumes were higher when
stocks were rising than when they were falling this week, a
positive technical signal. "We still have 2,000 as a target for
this year."
SAUDI CEMENT
Saudi Arabia's stock market, which is up 15 percent
this year and hit a 42-month high this week, has not suffered a
significant pull-back. Analysts said it was in a strong uptrend,
fuelled by high oil prices and government spending on
infrastructure.
However, Dubai's experience suggests some sectors could be
in for sharp pull-backs, if investors decide they have become
fully valued and switch into other areas of the market.
One vulnerable sector could be cement, which is up 23
percent so far in 2012. Saudi Cement is trading at 18
times this year's estimated earnings, while Yamamah Saudi Cement
is at 15 times.
Paul Gamble, head of research at Jadwa Investment, said
there was still room for gains in the sector because building,
construction and cement stocks would benefit from government
spending.
"On a valuation basis, a lot of the upside may well be
priced into the cement sector, but the outlook is strong," he
said.
However, Loic Pelichet, assistant vice-president for
research at NBK Capital, said optimism over cement prices was
driven partly by a temporary supply shortage caused by major
building projects in and around Mecca, combined with a
transportation bottleneck that slowed supplies to the region.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been stepping in
to meet local demand for cement with steps including easing
import restrictions and pushing factories to work at full
capacity. So when the temporary shortage is corrected, upward
pressure on prices could fade quickly.
"The market is still 15-20 percent oversupplied...There will
be a strong pick-up in production in March and prices will taper
off," Pelichet said.
Another sector that could overextend itself, at least in the
short term, is real estate. Some valuations are now quite high;
Saudi Real Estate Co shares have been trading at
close to 29 times this year's estimated earnings, analysts said.
Some of the sector's gains have been prompted by rising land
prices, but there has been a speculative element in the rise,
said Matthew Green, head of research at property consultants CB
Richard Ellis in the United Arab Emirates.
"A lot of the land bank is not being developed and is a tool
for trading. There's definitely been speculation in that and
prices have gone up across the board," he said.
Demand for housing in Saudi Arabia is strong because of a
growing population. But property developers in the country may
find it hard to exploit that demand with maximum profitability
because of the lack of a law facilitating mortgages.
"It's a build-to-lease market given that income levels are
not high (for the middle classes) and there's no mortgage law in
place -- that needs to happen to open up the sales market,"
Green said. A mortgage law is being prepared by the government
and some industry participants think it could be introduced this
year, but authorities have not confirmed that.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)