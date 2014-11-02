* Some Gulf states use oil price as political cover for
KUWAIT, Nov 2 When Kuwait's government said last
month that it planned to raise domestic prices of diesel fuel
and kerosene, some angry Kuwaitis took to Twitter to denounce
the move as unfair.
A resulting increase in airline ticket prices will be
"extracted from our hard work", wrote one person who identified
himself as Khalid Alenezi. Essa Bouresly suggested Kuwaiti
consumers would end up paying for merchants' higher costs.
Officials in Kuwait and some other Gulf Arab states may face
more public indignation in coming months. After pampering their
citizens for decades with lavish cradle-to-grave welfare
systems, some countries are edging towards cutting the benefits
as the slide in global oil prices pressures state finances.
The austerity measures are small compared to the tens of
billions of dollars of oil wealth which the Gulf monarchies are
spending on welfare to buy social peace in the wake of the 2011
Arab Spring uprisings.
In some cases, officials do not appear to be economising
because they are running out of money - they are simply using
the oil price slide as a political argument to persuade their
citizens of the need for reforms.
But taken together, the austerity plans may be the first
serious effort by the wealthy Gulf Arab states to economise
since the oil price slump of the 1990s - and they could lead to
more sweeping reforms down the road.
Last month, Oman's financial affairs minister Darwish
al-Balushi told Reuters that his government was likely to start
cutting some state subsidies next year, and that the oil price
slide had made public opinion more supportive of this.
"I think the people would be more understanding now, more
accepting. They realise that this was natural wealth that is
being overused, wasted..." Balushi said.
In Kuwait, the cabinet approved a report by a committee at
the Ministry of Electricity and Water on cutting subsidies for
diesel and kerosene, which could hike the prices that consumers
pay for them more than threefold.
Ananthakrishnan Prasad, the International Monetary Fund's
mission chief for Kuwait, told Reuters last month after talks
with the country's authorities that he detected new momentum for
reform.
"After a long time, I am really seeing some reforms on the
fiscal and structural sides, and things are moving," he said.
"Between the government and parliament I think there is a
realisation that although the current development model of using
oil revenues...has worked so far in realising growth, it is not
sustainable in the future as global risks are increasing."
OIL RESERVES
The oil price slide has not left Kuwait close to running out
of money; the IMF has estimated it needs an oil price of only
$54 to balance the state budget, far below Brent crude oil's
current price of around $85.
But subsidies, mostly for energy, gobble up about 5.1
billion dinars ($17.7 billion) annually, or roughly a quarter of
the Kuwaiti government's projected spending this fiscal year.
They waste oil as well as money, removing any incentive for
consumers to limit their use of fuel or electricity, and
encourage smuggling of fuel into nearby countries.
For example, Kuwaitis can fill up their gas-guzzling
four-wheel drives with petrol for a mere $0.24 per litre (91
U.S. cents a gallon), one of the lowest prices in the world,
compared to some $2.01 in Britain.
The government knows the subsidies make no economic sense
and may be unsustainable in the long term, but it has shied away
from taking the politically unpopular step of reducing them.
Now, however, it appears to be calculating that the current
period of weak oil prices gives it political cover.
The country's ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah,
cited cheaper oil last week when he told parliament that it
should cooperate with the cabinet to "protect our oil and
financial wealth, which is not only ours, but is also the right
of future generations".
The cabinet has not yet announced any date for a hike in
diesel and kerosene prices, but in a report earlier this year,
state news agency KUNA estimated diesel price reform would save
the government around $1 billion a year.
Few households actually use large quantities of diesel or
kerosene in Kuwait; businesses are the main consumers. With a
per capita income of about $48,000, among the highest in the
world, Kuwaitis can easily afford higher prices.
But other reforms are in the pipeline. The government
decided in September to slash the state allowance paid to
Kuwaitis travelling to seek healthcare abroad, originally 300
dinars a day for a patient and his two travel companions, by 58
percent.
Oil minister Ali al-Omair last month ruled out raising
petrol and cooking gas prices for now, but officials have been
discussing higher electricity and water tariffs.
Electricity costs households just 2 fils (0.7 U.S. cents)
per kilowatt hour, one of the lowest prices globally, so many
people leave their home air conditioning running even when
they're out. Producing the power is estimated to cost around
30-40 fils per KWh.
Raising utility costs would strike at a tremendous sense of
entitlement felt by many Kuwaiti citizens. When the electricity
minister tried this year to force consumers to pay their
outstanding power bills - allowing people to pay half their debt
immediately and the rest in installments over 18 months - one
member of parliament accused the minister of being uncivilised.
Asked how authorities could persuade the public of the need
to cut subsidies, finance minister Anas al-Saleh told Reuters:
"Through trying to talk transparently and with honesty to our
people and our citizens. I think we are reaching the ground
where people understand it's necessary, what we are doing."
Mohammed al-Sakka, economics professor at Kuwait University,
said: "Of course the public will resist any attempt to increase
prices, remove subsidies.
"It's not going to be easy, I'm sure. But the government
will have to take it on. It's surgery we need to do."
OMAN
Oman's oil reserves are small compared to those of its
neighbours and if the price of oil stays around $85 a barrel,
the government looks likely to run a budget deficit next year.
So it faces more immediate financial pressure to cut subsidies.
Balushi declined to give details of which subsidies might be
reduced, but in the past has described petrol as an obvious
target. He said the subsidy system was unfair because it
benefited rich people as well as poorer ones.
"Everybody gets, people who deserve and people who do not. I
think if we rationalise it and use the saving for better
priorities, that will definitely have a return for the people of
Oman," he said.
His comments underlined one aspect of reforms in the Gulf:
at least some of the money saved may be used to raise welfare
payments to the lowest-income people - perhaps through direct
cash payments - which would limit the impact on state budgets.
Another country that has been grappling with reforms is tiny
Bahrain. Its oil and gas authority announced last December that
it would gradually raise the domestic selling price for diesel,
almost doubling it by 2017, but the hike has not gone ahead
after some members of parliament protested. The oil price slide
may now pressure the government into reviving the plan.
So far there is no clear sign that the region's biggest
economy, Saudi Arabia, is moving towards subsidy reform. In May
last year, Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed al-Jasser told
a Riyadh conference that subsidies needed to be cut, but there
is still no indication of a serious plans in the works.
Saudi Arabia is in the midst of pushing through big changes
to its labour market in order to move more local citizens into
the private sector, so it may prefer to complete those reforms
before raising energy prices for businesses and households.
Its neighbour the United Arab Emirates increased fuel prices
by 26 percent in 2010, but prices are still very low by
international standards and no fresh plans have been announced.
In the long term, however, progress in Kuwait and Oman could
encourage policymakers in the rest of the Gulf to follow suit.
"Reducing energy subsidies is always a difficult subject for
all Gulf economies," said John Sfakianakis, director for the
region at investment manager Ashmore in Riyadh. "But over the
long run it will benefit the wider economy, as subsidies are a
structural price distortion and an opportunity cost on state
budgets."
