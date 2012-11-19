RPT-INVESTMENT FOCUS-Investors sticking with ETFs in stock picker's market
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
CAIRO Nov 19 Egypt could secure agreement for a $4.8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in a few days to help shore up its battered finances, the prime minister said on Monday.
"I think we are very close. We are still doing the last minute negotiations," Hisham Kandil said in an interview in Cairo for the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit. "We think we will be able to close the deal within the next coming few days."
He also outlined steps to cut fuel subsidy spending, saying the targetting of subsidies on cooking gas cylinders so they reach the most needy had begun in several provinces and the removal of subsidies on 95-octane gasoline, the highest grade available, could happen within a week.
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.