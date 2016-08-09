GENEVA Aug 9 The United Nations on Tuesday called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo, in which it said two million residents were left without access to running water or electricity after attacks hit civilian infrastructure last week.

"The U.N. is extremely concerned that the consequences will be dire for millions of civilians if the electricity and water networks are not immediately repaired," a statement from Yacoub El Hillo, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, and Kevin Kennedy, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said.

The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) warned of risks for children in particular.

"These cuts are coming amid a heat wave, putting children at a grave risk of waterborne diseases," UNICEF said. (Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Louise Ireland)