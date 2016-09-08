MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on
Thursday it assumed that a planned meeting between Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry in Geneva on Sept. 8-9 would be held, despite a lack of
confirmation from the U.S. side.
"The details and the format (of the meeting) are now being
confirmed. We proceed from the fact that agreement (on holding
the talks) has been reached," Russian Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday did not confirm the
meeting between Kerry and Lavrov in Geneva on Thursday to try to
forge a ceasefire deal on Syria, suggesting the sides had not
resolved differences on ending the violence in the five-year
conflict.
