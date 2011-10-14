* Mideast unrest hits GDP, fiscal balance in many states
* But oil price spike helps major regional producers
* Libya, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Bahrain hurt most
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, Oct 14 The uprisings that swept the
Middle East this year have cost the most affected countries more
than $55 billion, a new report says, but the resulting high oil
prices have strengthened other producing countries.
A statistical analysis of International Monetary Fund (IMF)
data by political risk consultancy Geopolicity showed that
countries that had seen the bloodiest confrontations -- Libya
and Syria -- were bearing the economic brunt, followed by Egypt,
Tunisia, Bahrain and Yemen.
Between them, those states saw $20.6 billion wiped off their
gross domestic product and public finances eroded by another
$35.3 billion as revenues slumped and costs rose.
But as the major oil producers such as the United Arab
Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait avoided significant unrest --
often through increasing handouts as oil prices rose -- they saw
their GDP grow. Oil prices rocketed from around $90 a barrel of
Brent crude LCOc1 at the start of the year to just short of
$130 in May before retreating to around $113 now.
"As a result, the overall impact of the 'Arab Spring' across
the Arab realm has been mixed but positive in aggregate terms,"
the report estimated, saying overall the year to September saw
some $38.9 billion added to regional productivity.
Libya looks to have been the worst affected, with economic
activity across the country -- including oil exports -- halted
at an estimated cost to GDP of $7.7 billion, or more than 28
percent. Total costs to the fiscal balance were estimated at
$6.5 billion, roughly 29 percent of gross domestic product.
In Egypt, nine months of turmoil eroded some 4.2 percent of
gross domestic product with public expenditure rising to $5.5
billion just as public revenues fell by $75 million.
HANDOUTS NOT REFORM?
In Syria, where protests have continued throughout the year
in the face of a bloody crackdown, the impact is hard to model
but early indications suggested a total cost to the Syrian
economy of some $6 billion or 4.5 percent of GDP.
The report said the number of Yemenis below the poverty line
was expected to be pushed above 15 percent as a result of
currency falls and protracted unrest. Total cost to the economy
was estimated at 6.3 percent of GDP, with the fiscal balance
deteriorating by $858 million, 44.9 percent of GDP.
Tunisia, where the protests began in late 2010, lost some
$2.0 billion from its GDP, roughly 5.2 percent, with negative
impacts across almost all sectors of the economy including
tourism, mining, phosphates and fishing. Tunisia's government
increased expenditure by some $746 million, pushing its fiscal
balance some $489 million into the red.
Saudi Arabia's newly instituted handouts and wider public
investment programme, the report estimated, amounted to some $30
billion -- perhaps seen by the kingdom's rulers as a way of
avoiding real reform. But increased oil prices and production
helped boost gross domestic product by more than $5 billion and
push up public revenues by $60.9 billion.
In Bahrain, oil helped cushion the impact of weeks of
protest, with the fall in GDP relatively low at some at 2.77
percent. Public expenditure rose some $2.1 billion, partly
because of cash transfers of $2,660 to each family.
None of these steps, the report argued, addressed the
underlying causes behind the unrest. A better solution, it said,
was much broader international support through the G20 or United
Nations aimed at much wider reform.
(Reporting By Peter Apps; Editing by Giles Elgood)