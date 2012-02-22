(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - VTB Capital continues its
global expansion with a series of hires in its Middle East and
Africa investment banking business.
The Russian bank has taken on five people in Dubai from
rival global firms including Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank and UBS, IFR can reveal.
The hires include James Williams as head of Middle East
equity trading; Karim Nsouli as head of Middle East cash equity
sales and sales trading; Ali Salam as head of strategic equity
distribution (Middle East); Ziad Al Amin, head of multi-product
origination and distribution (Middle East); and Nick Bye in
Middle East equity structuring. VTB Capital's Middle East and
Africa business is headed by Makram Abboud, chief executive for
the region.
The hires are another sign of VTB Capital's global
ambitions. Earlier this year it hired Damian Chunilal to head
its Asia business. Chunilal, who spent 19 years at Merrill Lynch
before leaving in 2008 in the wake of the Bank of America
takeover, will oversee the growth of VTB Capital's Hong Kong
office, which it launched in November.
Atanas Bostandjiev, chief executive of VTB Capital's
international business, says the firm's expansion is a natural
development of its role as an intermediator of capital both into
and out of Russia. "We have a commercial function but at the
same time we fulfill various important economic and capital
market development functions. To do this in the best possible
way, we need to be able to offer a full spectrum of banking
products and access to international capital. That's why we're
building internationally."
Bostandjiev adds that VTB Capital's growth beyond Russia
makes it competitive against global banks. "Historically, the
expertise has lain with western financial institutions.
Therefore if a company wanted financial advice it had to go to
New York or London to get it done. Now, with the emergence of
regional banks that have niche market knowledge but with a full
spectrum of products they no longer need to do that."
While Russia and the CIS will continue to be the bank's main
focus, VTB Capital soon hopes to be originating non-Russian risk
too, according to Bostandjiev, especially in emerging Europe.
"We want to expand in central and eastern Europe and the
Balkans and increase our product offering too," he says. "It
won't be blanket coverage but the obvious starting point would
be natural resources. This is an area where we have existing
expertise."
Andrey Solovyev, global head of debt capital markets, says
the bank hopes to execute a couple of non-Russian debt deals
this year. "In certain countries there may be opportunities for
sophisticated trades," he says.
Solovyev adds, however, that maintaining VTB Capital's
leading position in Russia is his first priority. The firm was
number one in both debt and equity league tables for Russia
last year.
