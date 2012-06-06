CAIRO/DUBAI June 6 Egyptian investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of a crucial run-off vote in the country's presidential election, with many skeptical that the outcome will bring a more stable investment environment.

The run-off reflects a polarised political scene after more than 15 months of shaky military rule since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak.

The last stage of voting on June 16-17 is a two-way race between Ahmed Shafiq, Mubarak's last prime minister and an admirer of the deposed leader, and the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi.

Many Egyptians believe Shafiq has the backing of the powerful army, while the Brotherhood has a formidable grassroots following and a well-organised campaign machine, making the outcome hard to call.

Investors suspect a Shafiq win could spark far bigger protests on the streets and trading on the Cairo stock exchange has been muted ahead of the vote.

"If Shafiq wins, I believe we're going to see signs of instability for the short term," said Amr Reda at Pharos Securities Brokerage.

But he said a win for either Shafiq or Mursi could help unblock aid from foreign donors including the International Monetary Fund that has been delayed partly because Egypt has had a temporary government.

Egypt's benchmark index surged in the first quarter, hitting an eight-month high of 5,452 points in early March to take it up 51 percent for the year. Since then, it has lost nearly 1,000 points, retreating as a July 1 deadline for the army to hand power to an elected president neared.

"Everyone wants to know a clear picture of what is going to happen to this country. For now there is very minimal participation from locals and foreigners (in the stock market)," said Reda. "The Muslim Brotherhood is good in business and they will have backing from Arab countries. Shafiq has good ties in the region too and has stronger ties with the U.S. given his long history with the army.

"So it's kind of the same and the outcome of the election in that sense does not worry me."

Like Egypt, Gulf markets have fallen in recent weeks, but for very different reasons as the oil-exporting region's bourses looked to global sentiment for direction.

Renewed worries over euro zone debts, wobbles in the U.S. economy and a likely slowdown in China have weighed on world stocks and crude prices, spurring Gulf investors to cut their risk exposure.

"The correlation between Gulf and international markets will remain high," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

"Whenever there's a crisis it gets transmitted to this region through oil prices and until things in Europe stabilise I don't see anything changing."

Dubai and Saudi Arabia's benchmarks were once up 25 percent or more this year, but have since slid, slashing their 2012 gains to single digits.

That should have been a signal for long-term investors to buy in at discounted prices, but market turnover has slumped to multi-month lows in recent sessions.

"Gulf markets look attractive from a valuations' perspective, but valuations aren't the most important thing," said Sarwar, adding global sentiment was a more decisive factor on the Gulf's retail investor-driven markets.

"Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other institutional investors are still in the minority and that is why the markets exhibit inefficiencies," he said.

Dubai's plunge leaves the index within 160 points of January's seven-year low as investor hopes the long-depressed bourse could make a sustained turnaround have yet again been dashed.

"UAE has a positive outlook - the worst is over and recent declines have nothing to do with the prospects of the market themselves," added Sarwar. "Economic indicators suggest a turnaround - activity in real estate, trade and tourism have all picked up and sooner or later this will impact the stockmarket."

But in the short term, analysts forecast Gulf markets will probably tread water, with turnover set to slump further as traders and investors flee the searing summer heat.

In Kuwait the outlook is cloudier.

Long an anomaly to its Gulf peers, Kuwait's index has fallen 6.3 percent in the past month as political instability is derailing economic reform.

In May, Nayef al-Hajraf was appointed as the acting finance minister after his predecessor quit amid allegations of financial irregularities in his departments.

Political upheaval has become common in recent years, holding up decisions on large investment projects and putting off foreign investors.

"There are tensions between parliament and the government, which is affecting the stock market," said Naser al-Nafisi, general manager at the Al Joman Center for Economic Consultancy in Kuwait. "There could be new elections and changes to the cabinet, but the situation is unclear and I don't see anything to push the market up."

Kuwait was dealt a further blow last month when state-run Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) was ordered to pay $2.16 billion for cancelling a planned plastics joint venture with Dow Chemical Co.

"A huge political lobby was against the deal so it was scrapped. When Dow won the court case it was a big shock to the financial community in Kuwait and that has been reflected in the stock market," said Nafisi.