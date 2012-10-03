* Dubai index hits highest level since early May
* Some foreign portfolio investors returning
* They may focus on UAE bank stocks
* Some think Euromoney conference will buoy Egypt
* But market may consolidate until fiscal reform clearer
By Matt Smith and Patrick Werr
DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 3 A partial return of foreign
portfolio investors and the approach of third-quarter earnings
announcements are buoying stock markets in the United Emirates,
even as the market in neighbouring Saudi Arabia struggles.
The Dubai index hit a five-month high on Wednesday,
while Abu Dhabi rose for a fifth straight day to reach
its highest close since August 2011. Abu Dhabi broke this week
above major technical resistance on this year's previous peak,
hit in March.
Signs of returning strength in Dubai's property market,
which crashed in 2009-2010, are supporting an influx of foreign
equity funds into the emirate - not nearly as much as in the
boom years, but enough to push up stock prices, analysts said.
"Sentiment is more positive and there has been an uptick in
Western institutional activity," said Julian Bruce, EFG Hermes'
director of institutional equity sales in Dubai.
Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena
Investments, said: "We are seeing some regional investors
targeting UAE stocks, especially from Saudi Arabia."
The shaky global economic climate is dampening the Saudi
market by making investors skittish about
export-dependent petrochemical stocks. The Saudi index is well
below highs hit in September.
UAE markets are much less weighted towards the oil and
petrochemical sector, and they may see solid earnings growth
when companies announce third-quarter results starting next
week.
Arabi estimated profits of listed companies in the third
quarter would rise about 10-12 percent from the second quarter.
Partly because of a somewhat stronger property sector, bank
stocks are likely to be the main target of many foreign
investors, traders said.
The shares of several UAE lenders, including Union National
Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Dubai
Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank, are trading
below 8 times last year's earnings, according to Reuters data.
This compares with 13.6 times for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi
Bank, the Gulf's top lender by market value, and
National Bank of Kuwait's 15.6 times.
"Abu Dhabi banks have been performing well - everyone will
be looking at banks' provisions in Q3 as well as loan and
deposit growth - and markets have the ability to pick up in Q4,"
Bruce said.
But unpredictable, so-called "black swan" issues could still
hurt Gulf markets, Bruce added. These include Iran's stand-off
with the United States and Israel over its nuclear programme.
"That seems to be quiet at the moment, but it could become a
cause for concern and is a secondary factor that long-term
investors will assess before they deploy money here," he said.
EGYPT
Investors in Egypt will be looking towards a conference of
businessmen next week to bolster the Cairo bourse's faltering
rally, although stark economic reality has begun to dampen the
exuberance that sent share prices soaring since a new president
was elected in June.
At its closing peak on Sept. 26, the benchmark index
had gained nearly 50 percent since Muslim Brotherhood
candidate Mohamed Mursi was declared the winner on June 24 of
Egypt's presidential election.
But the rally has faded in the last few days; the index
tumbled 3 percent on Sunday after a visit by an International
Monetary Fund team for talks on a $4.8 billion loan to Egypt was
postponed, to give the government more time to finish drafting
its economic reform programme.
An annual conference sponsored by financial magazine
Euromoney was for years used by Egyptian governments to trumpet
reforms and lure foreign investment. The event was cancelled
last year after the revolution against Hosni Mubarak temporarily
sent investors packing.
Next week's Euromoney money conference could potentially
encourage the stock market to resume rising, but Simon Kitchen,
strategist with EFG Hermes, said he expects "more consolidation"
after the recent strong rally.
"The Euromoney conference next week may buoy sentiment
briefly. But with Mursi's honeymoon period coming to an end, the
market will be looking for progress on fiscal deficit reduction
before it re-rates again," he said.
Financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others
over the last few months has helped to ease pressure on Egypt's
state finances. But the government has so far taken few concrete
steps to control a budget deficit that is running at 11 percent
of gross domestic product.
The uncertainty over how the deficit can be tamed has begun
to unnerve some investors, traders said. News on Monday that
Turkey had agreed to lend the Egyptian government $1 billion
over five years at a 0.6 percent interest rate failed to lift
the market.
Many investors are looking to see if the government will go
ahead with a plan to use coupons or smart cards to limit costly
cooking gas subsidies, and if the plan does proceed, whether the
mass of Egyptians will accept it peacefully. It is not clear
when the plan might be implemented.