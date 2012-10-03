* Dubai index hits highest level since early May

* Some foreign portfolio investors returning

* They may focus on UAE bank stocks

* Some think Euromoney conference will buoy Egypt

* But market may consolidate until fiscal reform clearer

By Matt Smith and Patrick Werr

DUBAI/CAIRO, Oct 3 A partial return of foreign portfolio investors and the approach of third-quarter earnings announcements are buoying stock markets in the United Emirates, even as the market in neighbouring Saudi Arabia struggles.

The Dubai index hit a five-month high on Wednesday, while Abu Dhabi rose for a fifth straight day to reach its highest close since August 2011. Abu Dhabi broke this week above major technical resistance on this year's previous peak, hit in March.

Signs of returning strength in Dubai's property market, which crashed in 2009-2010, are supporting an influx of foreign equity funds into the emirate - not nearly as much as in the boom years, but enough to push up stock prices, analysts said.

"Sentiment is more positive and there has been an uptick in Western institutional activity," said Julian Bruce, EFG Hermes' director of institutional equity sales in Dubai.

Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena Investments, said: "We are seeing some regional investors targeting UAE stocks, especially from Saudi Arabia."

The shaky global economic climate is dampening the Saudi market by making investors skittish about export-dependent petrochemical stocks. The Saudi index is well below highs hit in September.

UAE markets are much less weighted towards the oil and petrochemical sector, and they may see solid earnings growth when companies announce third-quarter results starting next week.

Arabi estimated profits of listed companies in the third quarter would rise about 10-12 percent from the second quarter.

Partly because of a somewhat stronger property sector, bank stocks are likely to be the main target of many foreign investors, traders said.

The shares of several UAE lenders, including Union National Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank, are trading below 8 times last year's earnings, according to Reuters data.

This compares with 13.6 times for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, the Gulf's top lender by market value, and National Bank of Kuwait's 15.6 times.

"Abu Dhabi banks have been performing well - everyone will be looking at banks' provisions in Q3 as well as loan and deposit growth - and markets have the ability to pick up in Q4," Bruce said.

But unpredictable, so-called "black swan" issues could still hurt Gulf markets, Bruce added. These include Iran's stand-off with the United States and Israel over its nuclear programme.

"That seems to be quiet at the moment, but it could become a cause for concern and is a secondary factor that long-term investors will assess before they deploy money here," he said.

EGYPT

Investors in Egypt will be looking towards a conference of businessmen next week to bolster the Cairo bourse's faltering rally, although stark economic reality has begun to dampen the exuberance that sent share prices soaring since a new president was elected in June.

At its closing peak on Sept. 26, the benchmark index had gained nearly 50 percent since Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Mursi was declared the winner on June 24 of Egypt's presidential election.

But the rally has faded in the last few days; the index tumbled 3 percent on Sunday after a visit by an International Monetary Fund team for talks on a $4.8 billion loan to Egypt was postponed, to give the government more time to finish drafting its economic reform programme.

An annual conference sponsored by financial magazine Euromoney was for years used by Egyptian governments to trumpet reforms and lure foreign investment. The event was cancelled last year after the revolution against Hosni Mubarak temporarily sent investors packing.

Next week's Euromoney money conference could potentially encourage the stock market to resume rising, but Simon Kitchen, strategist with EFG Hermes, said he expects "more consolidation" after the recent strong rally.

"The Euromoney conference next week may buoy sentiment briefly. But with Mursi's honeymoon period coming to an end, the market will be looking for progress on fiscal deficit reduction before it re-rates again," he said.

Financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others over the last few months has helped to ease pressure on Egypt's state finances. But the government has so far taken few concrete steps to control a budget deficit that is running at 11 percent of gross domestic product.

The uncertainty over how the deficit can be tamed has begun to unnerve some investors, traders said. News on Monday that Turkey had agreed to lend the Egyptian government $1 billion over five years at a 0.6 percent interest rate failed to lift the market.

Many investors are looking to see if the government will go ahead with a plan to use coupons or smart cards to limit costly cooking gas subsidies, and if the plan does proceed, whether the mass of Egyptians will accept it peacefully. It is not clear when the plan might be implemented.