CAIRO Oct 10 Egyptian stocks seem unlikely to
resume this year's world-beating rally until the government
shows how and when it will begin cutting fuel subsidies to rein
in the budget deficit and secure a $4.8 billion IMF loan.
Mixed messages on the long-awaited reforms and a shifting
timetable for an IMF deal have kept investors on tenterhooks for
weeks since a new government signalled a new resolve to
stabilise its finances and revive inward investment.
A surge of more than 50 percent in Egypt's main share index
since President Mohamed Mursi took office in June was
driven mostly by retail investors optimistic that the country is
emerging from an economic crisis sparked by last year's popular
uprising, thanks partly to aid from Gulf states.
But foreign investors and many local institutions say they
need to know more on the timing and detail of subsidy reform -
key to any revival in private investment - and are frustrated by
mixed messages from officials.
They also worry about government plans unveiled at the
weekend to revise past investment contracts if they represented
a poor deal for the state.
Investment Minister Osama Saleh said the reviews of land
sale deals and other contracts would not harm investors. But the
plan has unnerved investors who believed a wave of legal
challenges to deals signed by state officials under former
President Hosni Mubarak had been largely settled.
Osama Mourad, Chairman of Cairo-based Arab Finance
Brokerage, said at an investment conference that he was "deeply
disappointed" by the probes first outlined by President Mursi in
a speech at the weekend. Egypt's main share index slipped 2
percent on Monday although it has now rebounded.
Some investors are sceptical that the government will meet
its latest deadline for an IMF deal.
"The core issue is still the economy. The government is good
at sweet talking but subsidies need taking care of," said
Teymour el-Derini at Naeem Brokerage. "Let's say the IMF doesn't
happen in October, what will happen then? I'm pretty sure it
won't, knowing how this country is."
Derini said he expected retail investors to continue pushing
up specific stocks based on unconfirmed speculation, but that
"we're going to go sideways for now whatever happens.
Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Saeed told Reuters at an
investment conference in Cairo on Tuesday that the government
hoped to seal an IMF deal within two weeks after negotiations
set for the end of the month. This encouraged some investors.
A fixed-income analyst in Cairo said he expected treasury
yields to tick higher in coming days before resuming their
declines from historic highs on optimism that Egypt is closing
in on an IMF deal despite the uncertainty over economic reforms.
"The IMF deal is now expected to be signed in early November
and we expect Egypt to get $1 billion as a start," the analyst
said. "Along with a Turkish aid deposit and government talk of
sukuk (Islamic bonds), this will definitely affect yields."
He said fixed-income rates were likely to fall until the end
of the year but would first tick higher at auctions in the
coming week.
The Egyptian pound has fallen 4.5 percent since the start of
last year's uprising. Economists say the drop would have been
far deeper if the central bank had not defended the pound's
value.
"Reserves are touching $15 billion. The only way to hit the
economic problem is to hit subsidies and everyone knows it,"
said an equity trader in Cairo.
Analysts say Egypt needs to maintain foreign reserves of at
least $15 billion to shore up the pound. Reserves have plunged
by more than half since the popular uprising in January 2011
scared away tourists and investors, two key sources of foreign
currency.
