LONDON Dec 5 British bombers made their second
round of strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria late on
Friday, again hitting oil fields, the Ministry of Defence said
on Saturday.
It said Tornado and Typhoon warplanes from Britain's air
base in Akrotiri, Cyprus conducted eight strikes on targets in
the Islamic State (IS) controlled oilfield at Omar in eastern
Syria.
The ministry said an unmanned Reaper drone also destroyed an
IS truck-bomb south of Sinjar.
"Last night we saw the Typhoons in action for the first
time, successfully hitting an oilfield, oil well-heads in
eastern Syria out in the Omar field," British defence minister
Michael Fallon told Sky News while on a visit to the Akrotiri
base.
British lawmakers approved the bombing of IS targets in
Syria on Wednesday. Hours after that approval, British bombers
struck the oilfields that the government says are being used to
fund attacks on the West.
"Air strikes can make a difference in starting to squeeze
(IS) back into its heartland, reduce its ability to re-supply
and reinforce over in Iraq...and to cut off its sources of
revenue. They've been making a lot of money out of oil," said
Fallon.
He said there were no reports of any civilian casualties.
The Typhoon fighter bombers had only arrived at Britain's
Cyprus base on Thursday, bolstering its strike force of Tornado
warplanes.
