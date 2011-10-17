ISTANBUL Oct 17 Private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said on Monday it had bought a 65 percent stake in privately-owned Kent Hospital and had signed a deal to increase its stake to 90 percent.

Kent Hospital, owned by about 50 individual investors, is located in the western Aegean city of Izmir and has beds for 162 inpatients. The hospital specialises in organ transplants and cardiology, Mid Europa Partners said.

The deal is Mid Europa Partners' first investment in Turkey, although media reports this summer said the company was interested in buying a stake in Turkish hard-discount retail chain A101.

The firm did not provide details on the price of the deal.

Mid Europa Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on Central and Eastern Europe, with approximately 3.2 billion euros of funds raised and managed since its inception, according to its website. ($1 = 0.721 euro) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Cowell)