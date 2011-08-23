* Shares climb more than 7 pct

* Trading ex-dividend from Wednesday's open

TORONTO Aug 23 Shares of MI Developments Inc MIM.TO jumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday ahead of a deadline for dividend payments to shareholders.

The Canadian real estate company declared a 10 cent a share dividend earlier this month, to be paid out in mid-September. Shares begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at market open on Wednesday.

MI Developments was spun off by Magna International Inc (MG.TO) in 2003, and it primarily leases space to the auto-parts maker.

Shares rose to C$26.03 Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)